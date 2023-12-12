KBCA Basketball Rankings (12/12)

GIRLS RANKINGS
6A GIRLS
- OP – Blue Valley North
- Shawnee Mission South
- Wichita South
- Olathe West
- Wichita Heights
- OP – Blue Valley Northwest
- Topeka – Washburn Rural
- OP – Blue Valley
- Wichita Southeast
- Garden City
5A GIRLS
- Andover
- OP – St. Thomas Aquinas
- Topeka Seaman
- Wichita – Bishop Carroll
- Emporia
- Maize South
- Topeka – Highland Park
- Lenexa – St. James Academy
- OP – Blue Valley Southwest
- Hutchinson
4A GIRLS
- Roelan Park – Bishop Miege
- Wamego
- McPherson
- Clay Center
- Wellington
- Fort Scott
- Eudora
- Altamont – Labette County
- Towanda – Circle
- Parsons
3A GIRLS
- Silver Lake
- Topeka – Hayden
- Hesston
- Rossville
- Carbondale – Santa Fe Trail
- Cheney
- Goodland
- Halstead
- St. Mary’s
- Seneca – Nemaha Central
2A GIRLS
- Pittsburg – St. Mary’s Colgan
- Wathena – Riverside
- Hoxie
- Hillsboro
- Leoti – Wichita County
- Elbing – Berean Academy
- Wichita – The Independent
- Smith Center
- Remington
- Valley Heights
1A-DI GIRLS
- Little River
- Frankfort
- Clifton-Clyde
- Montezuma – South Gray
- Highland – Doniphan West
- St. John – Hudson
- Olpe
- Centralia
- Norwich
- Claflin – Central Plains
1A-DII GIRLS
- Lebo
- Hanover
- Bucklin
- Sharon Springs – Wallace County
- Hutchinson – Central Christian
- Beloit – St. John’s/Tipton
- Linn
- Ingalls
- South Haven
- Rozel – Pawnee Heights
BOYS RANKINGS
6A BOYS
- Wichita Heights
- OP – Blue Valley Northwest
- Shawnee Mission Northwest
- Shawnee – Mill Valley
- Olathe West
- Olathe North
- Junction City
- Olathe South
- Shawnee Mission East
- Haysville – Campus
5A BOYS
- Maize South
- Wichita – Kapaun Mt. Carmel
- Topeka – Highland Park
- De Soto
- Topeka Seaman
- OP – Blue Valley Southwest
- Topeka West
- Andover
- Pittsburg
- Hutchinson
4A BOYS
- McPherson
- Hugoton
- Atchison
- Towanda – Circle
- Baldwin
- Roeland Park – Bishop Miege
- Fort Scott
- Abilene
- Chanute
- Ottawa
3A BOYS
- Hesston
- Wichita – Collegiate
- Beloit
- Marysville
- Girard
- Goodland
- Topeka – Hayden
- Wellsville
- St. MAry’s
- Humboldt
2A BOYS
- Wichita – The Independent
- Moundridge
- Bennington
- Pittsburg – St. Mary’s Colgan
- Lyndon
- Oxford
- Sterling
- Wichita – Classical School
- Remington
- Meade
1A-DI BOYS
- Montezuma – South Gray
- Coldwater – South Central
- Olpe
- Osborne
- Macksville
- Clifton – Clyde
- LaCrosse
- Jetmore – Hodgeman County
- Frankfort
- Sylvan – Lucas
1A-DII BOYS
- Axtell
- McPherson – Elyria Christian
- Almena – Northern Valley
- Hanover
- Cunningham
- Lebo
- Dighton
- Beloit – St. John’s/Tipton
- Hartford
- Bird City – Cheylin