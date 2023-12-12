KBCA Basketball Rankings (12/12)

By KBCA December 12, 2023

GIRLS RANKINGS

6A GIRLS

  1. OP – Blue Valley North
  2. Shawnee Mission South
  3. Wichita South
  4. Olathe West
  5. Wichita Heights
  6. OP – Blue Valley Northwest
  7. Topeka – Washburn Rural
  8. OP – Blue Valley
  9. Wichita Southeast
  10. Garden City

5A GIRLS

  1. Andover
  2. OP – St. Thomas Aquinas
  3. Topeka Seaman
  4. Wichita – Bishop Carroll
  5. Emporia
  6. Maize South
  7. Topeka – Highland Park
  8. Lenexa – St. James Academy
  9. OP – Blue Valley Southwest
  10. Hutchinson

4A GIRLS

  1. Roelan Park – Bishop Miege
  2. Wamego
  3. McPherson
  4. Clay Center
  5. Wellington
  6. Fort Scott
  7. Eudora
  8. Altamont – Labette County
  9. Towanda – Circle
  10. Parsons

3A GIRLS

  1. Silver Lake
  2. Topeka – Hayden
  3. Hesston
  4. Rossville
  5. Carbondale – Santa Fe Trail
  6. Cheney
  7. Goodland
  8. Halstead
  9. St. Mary’s
  10. Seneca – Nemaha Central

2A GIRLS

  1. Pittsburg – St. Mary’s Colgan
  2. Wathena – Riverside
  3. Hoxie
  4. Hillsboro
  5. Leoti – Wichita County
  6. Elbing – Berean Academy
  7. Wichita – The Independent
  8. Smith Center
  9. Remington
  10. Valley Heights

1A-DI GIRLS

  1. Little River
  2. Frankfort
  3. Clifton-Clyde
  4. Montezuma – South Gray
  5. Highland – Doniphan West
  6. St. John – Hudson
  7. Olpe
  8. Centralia
  9. Norwich
  10. Claflin – Central Plains

1A-DII GIRLS

  1. Lebo
  2. Hanover
  3. Bucklin
  4. Sharon Springs – Wallace County
  5. Hutchinson – Central Christian
  6. Beloit – St. John’s/Tipton
  7. Linn
  8. Ingalls
  9. South Haven
  10. Rozel – Pawnee Heights

BOYS RANKINGS

6A BOYS

  1. Wichita Heights
  2. OP – Blue Valley Northwest
  3. Shawnee Mission Northwest
  4. Shawnee – Mill Valley
  5. Olathe West
  6. Olathe North
  7. Junction City
  8. Olathe South
  9. Shawnee Mission East
  10. Haysville – Campus

5A BOYS

  1. Maize South
  2. Wichita – Kapaun Mt. Carmel
  3. Topeka – Highland Park
  4. De Soto
  5. Topeka Seaman
  6. OP – Blue Valley Southwest
  7. Topeka West
  8. Andover
  9. Pittsburg
  10. Hutchinson

4A BOYS

  1. McPherson
  2. Hugoton
  3. Atchison
  4. Towanda – Circle
  5. Baldwin
  6. Roeland Park – Bishop Miege
  7. Fort Scott
  8. Abilene
  9. Chanute
  10. Ottawa

3A BOYS

  1. Hesston
  2. Wichita – Collegiate
  3. Beloit
  4. Marysville
  5. Girard
  6. Goodland
  7. Topeka – Hayden
  8. Wellsville
  9. St. MAry’s
  10. Humboldt

2A BOYS

  1. Wichita – The Independent
  2. Moundridge
  3. Bennington
  4. Pittsburg – St. Mary’s Colgan
  5. Lyndon
  6. Oxford
  7. Sterling
  8. Wichita – Classical School
  9. Remington
  10. Meade

1A-DI BOYS

  1. Montezuma – South Gray
  2. Coldwater – South Central
  3. Olpe
  4. Osborne
  5. Macksville
  6. Clifton – Clyde
  7. LaCrosse
  8. Jetmore – Hodgeman County
  9. Frankfort
  10. Sylvan – Lucas

1A-DII BOYS

  1. Axtell
  2. McPherson – Elyria Christian
  3. Almena – Northern Valley
  4. Hanover
  5. Cunningham
  6. Lebo
  7. Dighton
  8. Beloit – St. John’s/Tipton
  9. Hartford
  10. Bird City – Cheylin

 

 