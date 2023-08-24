Kassanavoid Captures Silver Medal in Hammer Throw

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State alumna and current volunteer coach Janee’ Kassanavoid earned a silver medal in the women’s hammer throw during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Thursday (August 24).

Her third throw, at a distance of 76.36m/250-06, claimed the second place spot behind Canada’s Camryn Rogers who won with a throw of 77.22m/253-04. Fellow Team USA counterpart DeAnna Price finished with a bronze medal at 75.41m/247-05.

“What Janee’ did tonight was just incredible,” assistant coach Greg Watson said. “From start to finish she competed and put everything she had into every throw. We are so proud of her.”

Kassanavoid, a native of Lawson, Mo., and member of the Comanche Nation, entered the competition ranked No. 2 in the United States, and No. 3 in the world.

During the group B qualification round on Wednesday she threw 72.70m/236-10, eighth overall.

Earlier this season Kassanavoid competed in the USATF Throws Festival in Tucson, Ariz., at Roy P. Drachman Stadium with a second place throw of 76.60m/251-3 before the USATF Outdoors at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., where she finished in third place with a mark of 76.44m/250-9.

Last year during Worlds at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., she captured bronze, the first Native American woman to earn a world track and field championship medal.

Other Wildcats competing in Budapest include Kimberly Williamson (Jamaica) in the women’s high jump qualifiers Friday (August 25) and Laura Galvan (Mexico) in the 5,000 meter finals on the last day of competition Sunday (August 27).

