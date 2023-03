Kara Thompson named to Women’s Bowling All-KCAC team

Kansas Wesleyan’s Kara Thompson (SO/Rio Rancho, N.M.) has been selected to the KCAC Women’s Bowling All-KCAC following a vote of the conference coaches and released on Thursday by the conference office.

Thompson was selected to the All-KCAC first-team for her efforts during the season for the Coyotes.

Women’s Bowling continues its season this weekend at the KCAC Women’s Bowling Invitational.

FIRST TEAM

NAME INSTITUTION CLASS HOMETOWN Jaydn Barr Ottawa University Jr. Andover, Kan. Devyn Coleman Avila University So. Kansas City, Mo. Kara Thompson Kansas Wesleyan University So. Rio Rancho, N.M. Kaitlyn George Ottawa University Grad. Arlington, Texas Rebekah Loker Ottawa University Sr. Woodstock, Ontario, Canada

SECOND TEAM