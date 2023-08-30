Kansas Women’s Hoops Announces Non-Conference Schedule

2023-24 Schedule | Tickets

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Brandon Schneider has announced a challenging non-conference schedule that awaits the Kansas women’s basketball team in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Kansas will play 11 non-conference games, with five of those to be played at Allen Fieldhouse, while six are on the road or at a neutral site. The Jayhawks will host former conference foe Nebraska, travel to Power 5 opponents Penn State and Texas A&M and hit the road to continue an in-state series with Wichita State. Additionally, Kansas will compete at the inaugural Cayman Islands Classic and face nationally-ranked opponents in Virginia Tech and UConn.

“One glance at our non-conference schedule and it won’t take long to see we are challenging our team and program at the highest level,” Schneider said. “Whether at home, on the road, or at a neutral site, we will find out a lot about our potential strengths and the areas we must improve prior to starting Big 12 play.”

The Jayhawks open the season on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at home against Northwestern State prior to visiting Penn State on Monday, Nov. 13. The Jayhawks then head to Municipal Auditorium for a neutral-site matchup against Kansas City before heading to the Cayman Islands Classic during the week of Thanksgiving.

KU returns home to host Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 30, then travels to College Station, Texas, take on Texas A&M on Dec. 3. The Jayhawks are at home for three of the next four games, hosting Houston Christian (Dec. 6), Central Arkansas (Dec. 16) and Nebraska (Dec. 20) while traveling to face Wichita State at Charles Koch Arena on Dec. 10.

On June 20, the Big 12 announced conference opponents for the 2023-24 season, with the full schedule to be released later. Kansas will face Baylor, BYU, Iowa State, Kansas State and Oklahoma twice, while also hosting Cincinnati, Houston, Oklahoma State and West Virginia at Allen Fieldhouse. Opponents the Jayhawks will face only on the road include UCF, Texas, TCU and Texas Tech.

The Jayhawks finished 25-11 last season after winning six games in March and early April to claim the 2023 WNIT Championship. Kansas returns four starters from that team, led by All-Big 12 First Team selections Taiyanna Jackson and Zakiyah Franklin, and three-time All-Big 12 honoree Holly Kersgieter. KU has won at least 20 games and advanced to the postseason in each of the past two seasons.

