Kansas ‘Women’s Bill Of Rights’ Law, Effective July 1st

A new state law that will impose a strict definition of biological sex is set to go into effect in Kansas on July 1st.

This according to state lawmakers, who say Senate Bill 180 — nicknamed “The Women’s Bill of Rights” – will ban transgender individuals from using female bathrooms, locker rooms, domestic-violence shelters and other single-sex spaces.

Proponents say the measure will ensure privacy and security for women and girls.

Critics argue the law discriminates against transgender individuals.