A trio of sisters in Kansas are celebrating after the youngest one turned 100.

Frances Kompus celebrated becoming a centenarian on November 11th with her 104-year-old sister, Julia Kopriva, and her 102-year-old sister, Lucy Pochop.

The sisters grew up on a farm together in Beardsley, Kansas.

When asked how they have lived so long, Kopriva told KSN-TV, “Pray and try to stay out of mischief.”