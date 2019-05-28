Kansas Wing Continues Disaster Response Support

The all volunteer Civil Air Patrol is continuing its support in aiding with disaster response in Kansas. According to the Kansas Wing, their volunteers continue to support the Kansas Division of Emergency Management and other agencies in responding to the severe weather and flooding currently impacting Kansas. Kansas Wing was activated on May 21, and on May 24, KDEM requested that Civil Air Patrol extend their support through May 31.

Kansas Wing volunteers continue to provide coordination support to the State Emergency Operations Center, in addition to aerial photography and ground support. To date, CAP has conducted six aerial photography missions to provide imagery of river flooding and critical infrastructure, sandbagging support in central Kansas, and equipment transportation across Kansas.

On Saturday, Civil Air Patrol performed an aerial photography mission in southeast Kansas to provide images of ongoing flooding along the Neosho River. On Sunday, Civil Air Patrol performed an aerial photography mission in southeast Kansas to provide images of critical infrastructure, as well as ground equipment transportation across central Kansas. On Monday, CAP performed two aerial photography missions in southeast Kansas to provide imagery of critical infrastructure and river flooding.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly sent a request to President Donald Trump on Sunday, May 26, asking for emergency declaration. Emergency declarations supplement state and local government efforts through direct federal assistance for emergency debris removal and emergency protective action measures. The emergency declaration request is currently under review and the state has not yet received a determination.

“As a state resource, Kansas Wing volunteers continue to support the needs of Kansas,” said Colonel Linette Lahan, CAP Incident Commander. “A federal disaster declaration will provide even greater assistance to Kansans, as we continue to see the impacts of ongoing flooding and severe weather.”

“Turn around, don’t try to cross flooded roadways. Flooded roadways pose a significant danger, it only takes a small amount of water to sweep away people and vehicles, or even the road,” said Lahan. Kansas citizens should monitor official sources for information, including from the National Weather Service, FEMA, and Kansas agencies. Lahan reminds Kansans, “turn around, don’t drown.”

Along with Civil Air Patrol, other State and Federal partners providing coordination support to this flooding include the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, Kansas National Guard, Office of the State Fire Marshal, Kansas Highway Patrol, Department for Children and Families, Kansas Department of Transportation, Kansas Water Office, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, National Weather Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, American Red Cross and FEMA.