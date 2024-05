Drought stress, freeze damage and plenty of other variables will play into the 2024 Kansas wheat harvest.

Justin Gilpin, CEO with the Kansas Wheat Commission is wrapping up a three day tour of fields around the state and says putting boots on the ground to look at the crop, count wheat heads and observe conditions can give industry leaders a better forecast of what’s to come.

Gilpin says yields will vary – and harvest will likely get started about a week earlier than expected.