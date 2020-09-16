Kansas Wesleyan vs Bethany Volleyball match postponed

Wednesday night’s volleyball match between Bethany and Kansas Wesleyan has been postponed.

Officials from both KWU and Bethany mutually agreed to postpone the match out of an abundance of caution, protecting the health and safety of student-athletes from both institutions.

Officials are currently looking for a possible date to reschedule the match.

KWU’s next scheduled volleyball match is the conference-opening triangular on September 26 in Ottawa, as KWU will play Ottawa and Bethany. KWU does not return home until October 10, when the Coyotes host a conference triangular with McPherson and Tabor inside Mabee Arena.