Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 85 ° | Lo: 56 °

Kansas Wesleyan vs Bethany Volleyball match postponed

KWU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 16, 2020

Wednesday night’s volleyball match between Bethany and Kansas Wesleyan has been postponed.

Officials from both KWU and Bethany mutually agreed to postpone the match out of an abundance of caution, protecting the health and safety of student-athletes from both institutions.

Officials are currently looking for a possible date to reschedule the match.

KWU’s next scheduled volleyball match is the conference-opening triangular on September 26 in Ottawa, as KWU will play Ottawa and Bethany. KWU does not return home until October 10, when the Coyotes host a conference triangular with McPherson and Tabor inside Mabee Arena.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 9/14

September 15, 2020 8:54 am

KWU’s Monson Earns KCAC Defender of Week

September 14, 2020 10:35 pm

KWU Routs Friends 70-17 to open 2020 season

September 13, 2020 1:16 am

Men’s Golf finishes second at weather-i...

September 10, 2020 8:15 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Kansas Wesleyan vs Bethany Volleyba...

Wednesday night's volleyball match between Bethany and Kansas Wesleyan has been postponed. Offici...

September 16, 2020 Comments

Duffy Misses Flight While Police In...

Sports News

September 16, 2020

Big Ten changes course, will play f...

Sports News

September 16, 2020

Kawasaki Motorcycle Stolen

Kansas News

September 16, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kawasaki Motorcycle Stole...
September 16, 2020Comments
Student Activity Bus Desi...
September 16, 2020Comments
Deputy City Manager Honor...
September 16, 2020Comments
Kelly Announces Grant Mon...
September 15, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH