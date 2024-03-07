Kansas Wesleyan to host NAIA First and Second Rounds on March 15 and 16

Kansas Wesleyan’s Mabee Arena will play host to the NAIA Women’s and Men’s Basketball First and Second Rounds on March 15 and 16.



The First and Second Rounds will feature four teams on both the women’s and men’s sides playing for a chance to advance to their respective NAIA Final Site – Sioux City’s Tyson Events Center for the women, and Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City for the men.



The first round will be played on Friday in two sessions starting at Noon, and the second session at 6 p.m., and the second round will be played on Saturday at 3 p.m. (women) and 6 p.m. Saturday’s winners advance to the Final Sites.



KWU is just one of many first and second round hosts for the NAIA National Championships around the country.



KWU will be playing host to seven other teams from around the country.



On the women’s side, it will be Freed Hardeman, Tabor, Mayville State and LSU-Shreveport



On the men’s side, it will be LSU-Shreveport, Concordia (Neb.), and Indiana-Northwest along with KWU.