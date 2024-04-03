Kansas Wesleyan sweeps KCAC weekly golf awards

4/2/2024 | Men’s Golf

and, both of Kansas Wesleyan University, have earned the KCAC Men’s and Women’s Golfer of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The two golfers were selected for their performances from March 25-31 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank

Trevor Watson – (RV) Kansas Wesleyan University

Sr. | Coffeyville, Kan.

Event Course Par Course Yardage R1 R2 R3 R4 Individual Finish Total # of Golfers Total # of Teams The Battle (at Laughlin Ranch Golf Club) 72 6987 69 77 73 – T14 97 17

Watson tied for 14th among a big field in one of the premiere NAIA tournaments in the country this season. The field featured 13 teams that are nationally ranked or receiving votes (1, 3, 5, 8, 11, 12, 18, 20, 5-RV teams) among the 17-team field. Watson shot a 3-over 219 to finish tied for 14th and help the Coyotes to a 13th place finish as a team. This is the third time this year Watson has been named the KCAC Men’s Golfer of the Week

Sarah Krenowicz – Kansas Wesleyan University

Jr. | Frisco, Texas

Event Course Par Course Yardage R1 R2 R3 R4 Individual Finish Total # of Golfers Total # of Teams Kyle Blaser Invitational 72 5955 80 78 – – T10 50 7

Krenowicz led the Coyotes to a fifth place finish at the Kyle Blaser with both rounds being played on one day for the tournament. She finished tied for 10th in a tournament that featured two NAIA Top 10 opponents (Oklahoma City University and Texas Wesleyan), along with a Division II opponent and three individuals from the University of Oklahoma playing in the field.

Previous Winners:

Week 1 (Sept. 11): Oscar Hammar, Bethany (Men) | Ida Lihufvudh, Bethany (Women)

Week 2 (Sept. 18): Nevaeh Figueroa, Ottawa (Women)

Week 3 (Oct. 2): Trevor Watson , Kansas Wesleyan (Men) | Katelyn Swope, Evangel (Women)

, Kansas Wesleyan (Men) | Katelyn Swope, Evangel (Women) Week 4 (Oct. 9): Will Briggs, Bethany (Men) | Hannah Hart , Kansas Wesleyan (Women)

, Kansas Wesleyan (Women) Week 5 (Oct. 23): Trevor Watson , Kansas Wesleyan (Men) | Ida Lihufvudh, Bethany (Women)

, Kansas Wesleyan (Men) | Ida Lihufvudh, Bethany (Women) Week 6 (March 6): Caleb Knight, Friends (Men) | Susannah Blackwell, Evangel (Women)

Week 7 (March 18): Caleb Knight, Friends (Men) | Susannah Blackwell, Evangel (Women)

Week 8 (March 25): Jackson Malone , Kansas Wesleyan (Men) | Abby Donovan , Kansas Wesleyan (Women)

