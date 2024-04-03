Kansas Wesleyan sweeps KCAC weekly golf awards

Trevor Watson – (RV) Kansas Wesleyan University
Sr. | Coffeyville, Kan.
|Event
|Course Par
|Course Yardage
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Individual Finish
|Total # of Golfers
|Total # of Teams
|The Battle (at Laughlin Ranch Golf Club)
|72
|6987
|69
|77
|73
|–
|T14
|97
|17
Watson tied for 14th among a big field in one of the premiere NAIA tournaments in the country this season. The field featured 13 teams that are nationally ranked or receiving votes (1, 3, 5, 8, 11, 12, 18, 20, 5-RV teams) among the 17-team field. Watson shot a 3-over 219 to finish tied for 14th and help the Coyotes to a 13th place finish as a team. This is the third time this year Watson has been named the KCAC Men’s Golfer of the Week
Sarah Krenowicz – Kansas Wesleyan University
Jr. | Frisco, Texas
|Event
|Course Par
|Course Yardage
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Individual Finish
|Total # of Golfers
|Total # of Teams
|Kyle Blaser Invitational
|72
|5955
|80
|78
|–
|–
|T10
|50
|7
Krenowicz led the Coyotes to a fifth place finish at the Kyle Blaser with both rounds being played on one day for the tournament. She finished tied for 10th in a tournament that featured two NAIA Top 10 opponents (Oklahoma City University and Texas Wesleyan), along with a Division II opponent and three individuals from the University of Oklahoma playing in the field.
Previous Winners:
- Week 1 (Sept. 11): Oscar Hammar, Bethany (Men) | Ida Lihufvudh, Bethany (Women)
- Week 2 (Sept. 18): Nevaeh Figueroa, Ottawa (Women)
- Week 3 (Oct. 2): Trevor Watson, Kansas Wesleyan (Men) | Katelyn Swope, Evangel (Women)
- Week 4 (Oct. 9): Will Briggs, Bethany (Men) | Hannah Hart, Kansas Wesleyan (Women)
- Week 5 (Oct. 23): Trevor Watson, Kansas Wesleyan (Men) | Ida Lihufvudh, Bethany (Women)
- Week 6 (March 6): Caleb Knight, Friends (Men) | Susannah Blackwell, Evangel (Women)
- Week 7 (March 18): Caleb Knight, Friends (Men) | Susannah Blackwell, Evangel (Women)
- Week 8 (March 25): Jackson Malone, Kansas Wesleyan (Men) | Abby Donovan, Kansas Wesleyan (Women)
