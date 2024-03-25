Kansas Wesleyan Sweeps KCAC Golf Weekly Honors

WICHITA, Kan. – Jackson Malone and Abby Donovan, both of Kansas Wesleyan University, have earned the KCAC Men’s and Women’s Golfer of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The two golfers were selected for their performances from March 18-24 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.
Jackson Malone – (RV) Kansas Wesleyan University
So. | Frisco, Texas
|Event
|Course Par
|Course Yardage
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Individual Finish
|Total # of Golfers
|Total # of Teams
|Oakwood Intercollegiate
|71
|6694
|76
|81
|70
|–
|22
|87
|16
Malone posted a 1-under 70 in the final round of the Oakwood Intercollegiate, helping the team jump 6 spots in the final standings to finish 8th, behind a slew of the top junior college programs in the country and one other NAIA school. KWU shot the third lowest round score of the third round, led by Malone’s strong effort to help KWU vault its way up the standings.
Abby Donovan – Kansas Wesleyan University
Jr. | Concordia, Kan.
|Event
|Course Par
|Course Yardage
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Individual Finish
|Total # of Golfers
|Total # of Teams
|Women’s Midwest Cup
|72
|5658
|83
|74
|–
|–
|1
|30
|5
After shooting a first-round 83, Donovan roared back for a second-round 74, edging out a teammate to win the Women’s Midwest Cup individual title. She helped KWU post a 1-2 team finish (the Coyotes had both an “A” and “B” team compete) and all three top finishers were KWU players.
Previous Winners:
- Week 1 (Sept. 11): Oscar Hammar, Bethany (Men) | Ida Lihufvudh, Bethany (Women)
- Week 2 (Sept. 18): Nevaeh Figueroa, Ottawa (Women)
- Week 3 (Oct. 2): Trevor Watson, Kansas Wesleyan (Men) | Katelyn Swope, Evangel (Women)
- Week 4 (Oct. 9): Will Briggs, Bethany (Men) | Hannah Hart, Kansas Wesleyan (Women)
- Week 5 (Oct. 23): Trevor Watson, Kansas Wesleyan (Men) | Ida Lihufvudh, Bethany (Women)
- Week 6 (March 6): Caleb Knight, Friends (Men) | Susannah Blackwell, Evangel (Women)
- Week 7 (March 18): Caleb Knight, Friends (Men) | Susannah Blackwell, Evangel (Women)
