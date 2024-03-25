Kansas Wesleyan Sweeps KCAC Golf Weekly Honors

WICHITA, Kan. – Jackson Malone and Abby Donovan , both of Kansas Wesleyan University, have earned the KCAC Men’s and Women’s Golfer of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The two golfers were selected for their performances from March 18-24 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.

Jackson Malone – (RV) Kansas Wesleyan University

So. | Frisco, Texas

Event Course Par Course Yardage R1 R2 R3 R4 Individual Finish Total # of Golfers Total # of Teams Oakwood Intercollegiate 71 6694 76 81 70 – 22 87 16

Malone posted a 1-under 70 in the final round of the Oakwood Intercollegiate, helping the team jump 6 spots in the final standings to finish 8th, behind a slew of the top junior college programs in the country and one other NAIA school. KWU shot the third lowest round score of the third round, led by Malone’s strong effort to help KWU vault its way up the standings.

Abby Donovan – Kansas Wesleyan University

Jr. | Concordia, Kan.

Event Course Par Course Yardage R1 R2 R3 R4 Individual Finish Total # of Golfers Total # of Teams Women’s Midwest Cup 72 5658 83 74 – – 1 30 5

After shooting a first-round 83, Donovan roared back for a second-round 74, edging out a teammate to win the Women’s Midwest Cup individual title. She helped KWU post a 1-2 team finish (the Coyotes had both an “A” and “B” team compete) and all three top finishers were KWU players.

Previous Winners:

Week 1 (Sept. 11): Oscar Hammar, Bethany (Men) | Ida Lihufvudh, Bethany (Women)

Week 2 (Sept. 18): Nevaeh Figueroa, Ottawa (Women)

Week 3 (Oct. 2): Trevor Watson , Kansas Wesleyan (Men) | Katelyn Swope, Evangel (Women)

, Kansas Wesleyan (Men) | Katelyn Swope, Evangel (Women) Week 4 (Oct. 9): Will Briggs, Bethany (Men) | Hannah Hart , Kansas Wesleyan (Women)

, Kansas Wesleyan (Women) Week 5 (Oct. 23): Trevor Watson , Kansas Wesleyan (Men) | Ida Lihufvudh, Bethany (Women)

, Kansas Wesleyan (Men) | Ida Lihufvudh, Bethany (Women) Week 6 (March 6): Caleb Knight, Friends (Men) | Susannah Blackwell, Evangel (Women)

Week 7 (March 18): Caleb Knight, Friends (Men) | Susannah Blackwell, Evangel (Women)

ABOUT EQUITY BANK – THE OFFICIAL BANK OF THE KANSAS COLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Equity Bank is a community bank with 67 bank locations throughout Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, including its home office in Wichita, Kansas. Equity Bank offers a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, and treasury management services, all specialized and delivered with entrepreneurial spirit. Equity Bank’s parent company, Equity Bancshares, Inc., publicly trades on the Nasdaq global Select Market under the ticker symbol ‘EQBK.’ Learn more at www.equitybank.com.

Equity Bank Social Media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram