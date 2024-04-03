Kansas Wesleyan Sweeps KCAC Flag Football Weekly Honors

4/2/2024 | Flag Football

WICHITA, Kan. – Chihiro Iwata and Alexa Mansur , both of Kansas Wesleyan University, have earned the KCAC Women’s Flag Football Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Tuesday. The two student-athletes were selected for their performances from March 25-31 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.

Offensive Player of the Week

Chihiro Iwata – Kansas Wesleyan University

5-5 | So. | QB | Tokyo, Japan

Overall Record: 12-1

Conference Record: 9-1

Opponent Opponent Overall Record: W/L + Score Site (H,A,N) Southwestern College 4-5 W 38-6 H Ottawa University 8-4 W 18-13 H Cottey College 3-8 W 30-0 A Passing Statistics vs. Southwestern Completions: 24 Attempts: 28 Interceptions: 0 TD’s: 5 Yards: 234 Passing Statistics vs. Ottawa Completions: 33 Attempts: 46 Interceptions: 1 TD’s: 3 Yards: 302 Passing Statistics vs. Cottey Completions: 19 Attempts: 31 TD’s: 4 Yards: 243 Rushing Statistics vs. Southwestern Attempts: – Yards: – TD’s: – Rushing Statistics vs. Ottawa Attempts: 1 Yards: 11 TD’s: 0

Iwata led the Coyotes to three wins on the week in KCAC action, including a win over 3-time defending conference champion Ottawa, giving the Braves their first ever loss to a KCAC team. Her impressive performance against Southwestern came in only one half. She led the Coyotes to the win over Ottawa, helping the Coyotes control possession in the fourth quarter for nine and a half minutes, as KWU got the win. She threw for over 300 yards in the game and had 11 yards rushing as well. Against Cottey, Iwata played nearly the full game, going 19 of 31 for 243 yards and added four more touchdowns. This is the third time this season Iwata has been named the KCAC Women’s Flag Football Offensive Player of the Week.

Defensive Player of the Week

Alexa Mansur – Kansas Wesleyan University

5-1 | Jr. | LB | Las Vegas, Nev.

Opponent (National Rank) Opponent Overall Record: W/L + Score Site (H,A,N) Southwestern College 4-5 W 38-6 H Ottawa University 8-4 W 18-13 H Cottey College 3-8 , W 30-0 A Defensive Statistics vs. Southwestern Solo Tackles: 6 Assist Tackles: 1 Tackles for Loss/#: – Yards: – Sacks: – Interceptions: – Pass Break Ups: – Defensive Statistics vs. Ottawa Solo Tackles: 6 Assist Tackles: – Tackles for Loss/#: – Yards: – Sacks: – Interceptions: – Pass Break Ups: 1 Defensive Statistics vs. Cottey Solo Tackles: 6 Assist Tackles: – Tackles for Loss/#: – Yards: – Sacks: – Interceptions: – Pass Break Ups: –

Mansur was part of a solid KWU defense that held Southwestern to 132 yards of total offense, limited the NAIA’s top offense in Ottawa to 249 yards of total offense and only 13 points, and held Cottey to 136 yards of total offense. Against Ottawa, she made a flag pull on Ottawa’s final drive well in-bounds that kept the clock running and forced Ottawa to rush into the next play where they threw another pass well away from the sideline to keep the clock moving. Her play in the Ottawa game helped the Coyotes solidify the win. Against Cottey, she also had six flag pulls as the Coyotes tossed a shutout against the Comets. Full stats against Cottey weren’t available because of a live stream issue that cut out a drive. This is the third time this season Mansur has been named the KCAC Women’s Flag Football Defensive Player of the Week.

Previous Winners:

Week 1 (Feb. 27): Madysen Carrera, Ottawa (Offensive) | Dejonice Parris, Ottawa (Defensive)

Week 2 (March 6): Chihiro Iwata , Kansas Wesleyan (Offensive) | Alexa Mansur , Kansas Wesleyan (Defensive)

, Kansas Wesleyan (Offensive) | , Kansas Wesleyan (Defensive) Week 3 (March 11): Chihiro Iwata , Kansas Wesleyan (Offensive) | Alexa Mansur , Kansas Wesleyan (Defensive)

, Kansas Wesleyan (Offensive) | , Kansas Wesleyan (Defensive) Week 4 (March 18): Cheyenne Brooks, Saint Mary (Offensive) | Mikaela Nunez, Midland (Defensive)

Week 5 (March 26): Madysen Carrera, Ottawa (Offensive) | Abby Brown, Ottawa (Defensive)

