Kansas Wesleyan sweeps KCAC Baseball weekly awards

KWU Athletics ReleaseFebruary 21, 2023

WICHITA, Kan. — Jarrett Brannen (JR/Bakersfield, Calif.) and Jarrett Gable (SR/Colleyville, Texas), both of Kansas Wesleyan University, have earned the KCAC Baseball Pitcher and Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The two student-athletes were selected for their performances from Feb. 13-19 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.

Pitcher of the Week

Jarrett Brannen – Kansas Wesleyan University

5-11 | Jr. | RHP/3B | Bakersfield, Calif.

 

Brannen had an excellent outing as KWU blanked Dakota Wesleyan 8-0 on Saturday. He went the distance, holding DWU to only two hits for the game, while striking out seven against just two walks.

 

Pitchingappgswlsvcgiphrerbbkk/9hrera
Feb 18 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 8-01110017.0200279.0000.00
Overall1110017.0200279.0000.00

 

 

Player of the Week

Jarrett Gable – Kansas Wesleyan University

6-2 | Sr. | SS | Colleyville, Texas

 

It was a solid week for Gable. He really lit it up on Sunday, driving in 8 of KWU’s 15 runs in the game, hitting a 3-run homer and a grand slam, his first ever at any level of baseball. Gable hit .500 for the week, and had a 1.083 SLG.

 

Hittinggabrh2b3bhrrbibbksbcsavgobpslg
Feb 18 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 12-2141210020100.500.500.750
Feb 18 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 8-0131100000000.333.333.333
Feb 19 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 15-6153300280100.600.6001.800
Overall31256102100200.500.5001.083

 

Extended Hittingghbpsfshtbxbhhdpgofogo/fopa
Feb 18 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 12-21000310004
Feb 18 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 8-01000100010.003
Feb 19 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 15-61000920010.005
Overall30001330020.0012

 

Fieldinggtcpoaefpctdpsbarcsrcs%pbci
Feb 18 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 12-21000000000
Feb 18 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 8-0120201.00000000
Feb 19 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 15-6153201.00020000
Overall373401.00020000

 

Kansas Wesleyan is 9-5 on the season and hosts a weekend series with Iowa Wesleyan on Saturday and Sunday at Dean Evans Stadium.

