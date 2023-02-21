Kansas Wesleyan sweeps KCAC Baseball weekly awards

WICHITA, Kan. — Jarrett Brannen (JR/Bakersfield, Calif.) and Jarrett Gable (SR/Colleyville, Texas), both of Kansas Wesleyan University, have earned the KCAC Baseball Pitcher and Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The two student-athletes were selected for their performances from Feb. 13-19 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.

Pitcher of the Week

Jarrett Brannen – Kansas Wesleyan University

5-11 | Jr. | RHP/3B | Bakersfield, Calif.

Brannen had an excellent outing as KWU blanked Dakota Wesleyan 8-0 on Saturday. He went the distance, holding DWU to only two hits for the game, while striking out seven against just two walks.

Pitching app gs w l sv cg ip h r er bb k k/9 hr era Feb 18 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 8-0 1 1 1 0 0 1 7.0 2 0 0 2 7 9.00 0 0.00 Overall 1 1 1 0 0 1 7.0 2 0 0 2 7 9.00 0 0.00

Player of the Week

Jarrett Gable – Kansas Wesleyan University

6-2 | Sr. | SS | Colleyville, Texas

It was a solid week for Gable. He really lit it up on Sunday, driving in 8 of KWU’s 15 runs in the game, hitting a 3-run homer and a grand slam, his first ever at any level of baseball. Gable hit .500 for the week, and had a 1.083 SLG.

Hitting g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb k sb cs avg obp slg Feb 18 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 12-2 1 4 1 2 1 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 .500 .500 .750 Feb 18 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 8-0 1 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 .333 .333 Feb 19 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 15-6 1 5 3 3 0 0 2 8 0 1 0 0 .600 .600 1.800 Overall 3 12 5 6 1 0 2 10 0 2 0 0 .500 .500 1.083

Extended Hitting g hbp sf sh tb xbh hdp go fo go/fo pa Feb 18 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 12-2 1 0 0 0 3 1 0 0 0 – 4 Feb 18 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 8-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0.00 3 Feb 19 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 15-6 1 0 0 0 9 2 0 0 1 0.00 5 Overall 3 0 0 0 13 3 0 0 2 0.00 12

Fielding g tc po a e fpct dp sba rcs rcs% pb ci Feb 18 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 12-2 1 0 0 0 0 – 0 0 0 – 0 0 Feb 18 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 8-0 1 2 0 2 0 1.000 0 0 0 – 0 0 Feb 19 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 15-6 1 5 3 2 0 1.000 2 0 0 – 0 0 Overall 3 7 3 4 0 1.000 2 0 0 – 0 0

Kansas Wesleyan is 9-5 on the season and hosts a weekend series with Iowa Wesleyan on Saturday and Sunday at Dean Evans Stadium.