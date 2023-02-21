Kansas Wesleyan sweeps KCAC Baseball weekly awards

WICHITA, Kan. — Jarrett Brannen (JR/Bakersfield, Calif.) and Jarrett Gable (SR/Colleyville, Texas), both of Kansas Wesleyan University, have earned the KCAC Baseball Pitcher and Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The two student-athletes were selected for their performances from Feb. 13-19 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.
Pitcher of the Week
Jarrett Brannen – Kansas Wesleyan University
5-11 | Jr. | RHP/3B | Bakersfield, Calif.
Brannen had an excellent outing as KWU blanked Dakota Wesleyan 8-0 on Saturday. He went the distance, holding DWU to only two hits for the game, while striking out seven against just two walks.
|Pitching
|app
|gs
|w
|l
|sv
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|k
|k/9
|hr
|era
|Feb 18 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 8-0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|9.00
|0
|0.00
|Overall
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|9.00
|0
|0.00
Player of the Week
Jarrett Gable – Kansas Wesleyan University
6-2 | Sr. | SS | Colleyville, Texas
It was a solid week for Gable. He really lit it up on Sunday, driving in 8 of KWU’s 15 runs in the game, hitting a 3-run homer and a grand slam, his first ever at any level of baseball. Gable hit .500 for the week, and had a 1.083 SLG.
|Hitting
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|k
|sb
|cs
|avg
|obp
|slg
|Feb 18 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 12-2
|1
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.750
|Feb 18 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 8-0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.333
|.333
|Feb 19 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 15-6
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.600
|.600
|1.800
|Overall
|3
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|2
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|1.083
|Extended Hitting
|g
|hbp
|sf
|sh
|tb
|xbh
|hdp
|go
|fo
|go/fo
|pa
|Feb 18 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 12-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|–
|4
|Feb 18 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 8-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|3
|Feb 19 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 15-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|5
|Overall
|3
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|12
|Fielding
|g
|tc
|po
|a
|e
|fpct
|dp
|sba
|rcs
|rcs%
|pb
|ci
|Feb 18 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 12-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|Feb 18 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 8-0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1.000
|0
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|Feb 19 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (SD) W, 15-6
|1
|5
|3
|2
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|Overall
|3
|7
|3
|4
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
Kansas Wesleyan is 9-5 on the season and hosts a weekend series with Iowa Wesleyan on Saturday and Sunday at Dean Evans Stadium.