Kansas Wesleyan Students Honored

Kansas Wesleyan UniversityNovember 10, 2020

A select group of 14 Kansas Wesleyan students was inducted into the Alpha Chi national honor society on Sunday, Nov. 8 at KWU’s Sams Chapel in Salina, Kan.

Alpha Chi is an American collegiate honor society, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is an open society that invites juniors, seniors and graduate students who rank in the top ten percent of their class to join. More than 11,000 new members are inducted into the ranks of Alpha Chi each year. The KWU chapter frequently travels to the society’s annual convention and four of KWU’s students have been national scholarship recipients or alternates from the society during the past decade.

KWU’s 14 inductees for the 2020-21 academic year are:

  • Karley Benson (Salina, Kansas)
  • Daisy Bingham (Huntington Beach, California)
  • Tabetha Deines (Salina, Kansas)
  • William Dryburgh (St. Joseph, Missouri)
  • Noah Eichelberger (Moundridge, Kansas)
  • Lauren Flowers (Overland Park, Kansas)
  • Ethan Kickhaefer (Salina, Kansas)
  • Emily Monson (Cheney, Kansas)
  • Trevor Oberg (McCook, Nebraska)
  • Mackenzie Pease (Manhattan, Kansas)
  • Amber Schreiber (Las Vegas, Nevada)
  • Zofia Selwesiuk (Katy Wroclawskie, Poland)
  • Ethan Speer (Salina, Kansas)
  • Austin Wiley (San Antonio, Texas)

For more information on Alpha Chi, please visit https://alphachihonor.org/about/.

