Kansas Wesleyan RV in NAIA Men’s Golf Preseason Coaches’ Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two teams from the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) were recognized in the NAIA Men’s Golf Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the national office announced Thursday.

Friends University was ranked No. 10 in the preseason poll. Kansas Wesleyan University joined the Falcons in the preseason poll as part of the “Receiving Votes” category of the poll.

The next edition of the NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Poll will be released Thursday, October 17.

Rating Methodology

The rating was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is represented by one rater.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each rater ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] FINAL POINTS 1 1 Dalton State (Ga.) [19] 570 2 2 Keiser (Fla.) 535 3 4 Texas Wesleyan 528 4 6 British Columbia 500 5 11 Columbia (Mo.) 474 6 5 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 452 7 15 Houston-Victoria (Texas) 441 8 12 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 419 9 23 Marian (Ind.) 383 10 17 Friends (Kan.) 382 11 7 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 360 12 8 Southeastern (Fla.) 328 13 3 OUAZ (Ariz.) 325 14 14 St. Thomas (Fla.) 312 15 13 Cumberland (Tenn.) 310 16 16 Coastal Georgia 305 17 9 Truett McConnell (Ga.) 273 18 10 Oklahoma City 251 19 18 William Carey (Miss.) 234 20 21 Webber International (Fla.) 217 21 20 Campbellsville (Ky.) 178 22 19 Point (Ga.) 175 23 RV Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 141 24 22 Bellevue (Neb.) 131 25 24 Ave Maria (Fla.) 97

Receiving Votes: Taylor (Ind.) 69; Tennessee Wesleyan 69; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 61; Victoria (B.C.) 60; Cumberlands (Ky.) 56; Northwestern (Iowa) 26; Science and Arts (Okla.) 23, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 23, Benedictine-Mesa (Ariz.) 23, Kansas Wesleyan 20, Arizona Christian 18, Rio Grande (Ohio) 15, The Master’s (Calif.) 10, Indiana Wesleyan 7, Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 7, Reinhardt (Ga.) 5, Blue Mountain Christian (Miss.) 5, Northwestern Ohio 5, SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 4, Park (Mo.) 4, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 2.