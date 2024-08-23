Kansas Wesleyan Picked 24 in 2024 NAIA Football GoRout Preseason Coaches’ Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Four teams from the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) were recognized in the 2024 Four teams from the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) were recognized in the 2024 NAIA Football GoRout Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the national office announced Monday. Three of the four teams were ranked in the Top 25, with Evangel University leading the KCAC pack at No. 14, followed by Friends University and Kansas Wesleyan University, which were tied at No. 24. Ottawa University was part of the “Receiving Votes” category of the poll. The next edition of the NAIA Football GoRout Preseason Coaches’ Poll will be released Monday, September 9.

Poll Methodology: The rating is rated by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league or division.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each rater rates the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place, 23 for third-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ratings for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) are removed. The team’s rating will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered "receiving votes." RANK LAST TIME INSTITUTION [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] POINTS 1 3 Keiser (Fla.) [14] 349 2 1 Northwestern (Iowa) [2] 337 3 4 Georgetown (Ky.) 310 4 10 College of Idaho 308 5 2 Grand View (Iowa) 291 6 6 Indiana Wesleyan 274 7 5 Marian (Ind.) 253 8 7 Bethel (Tenn.) 245 9 10 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 242 10 10 Morningside (Iowa) 236 11 8 Montana Western 227 12 15 St. Thomas (Fla.) 179 13 14 Dordt (Iowa) 171 14 9 Evangel (Mo.) 159 15 16 Dickinson State (N.D.) 149 16 13 OUAZ (Ariz.) 125 17 20 Baker (Kan.) 107 18 18 Reinhardt (Ga.) 101 19 25 Benedictine (Kan.) 95 20 19 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 88 21 17 Montana Tech 82 22 21 Louisiana Christian 44 23 22 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 32 T24 23 Friends (Kan.) 28 T24 NR Kansas Wesleyan 28 Receiving Votes: Southern Oregon 26; Carroll (Mont.) 21; Concordia (Mich.) 13; Ottawa (Kan.) 2; Pikeville (Ky.) 2.