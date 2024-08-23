Kansas Wesleyan Picked 24 in 2024 NAIA Football GoRout Preseason Coaches’ Poll

By KWU Athletics Release August 23, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Four teams from the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) were recognized in the 2024 NAIA Football GoRout Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the national office announced Monday.

Three of the four teams were ranked in the Top 25, with Evangel University leading the KCAC pack at No. 14, followed by Friends University and Kansas Wesleyan University, which were tied at No. 24. Ottawa University was part of the “Receiving Votes” category of the poll.

The next edition of the NAIA Football GoRout Preseason Coaches’ Poll will be released Monday, September 9.
Poll Methodology:

  • The rating is rated by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league or division.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each rater rates the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place, 23 for third-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ratings for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) are removed. The team’s rating will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
RANKLAST TIMEINSTITUTION [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]POINTS
13Keiser (Fla.) [14]349
21Northwestern (Iowa) [2]337
34Georgetown (Ky.)310
410College of Idaho308
52Grand View (Iowa)291
66Indiana Wesleyan274
75Marian (Ind.)253
87Bethel (Tenn.)245
910Saint Xavier (Ill.)242
1010Morningside (Iowa)236
118Montana Western227
1215St. Thomas (Fla.)179
1314Dordt (Iowa)171
149Evangel (Mo.)159
1516Dickinson State (N.D.)149
1613OUAZ (Ariz.)125
1720Baker (Kan.)107
1818Reinhardt (Ga.)101
1925Benedictine (Kan.)95
2019Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)88
2117Montana Tech82
2221Louisiana Christian44
2322MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)32
T2423Friends (Kan.)28
T24NRKansas Wesleyan28

Receiving Votes: Southern Oregon 26; Carroll (Mont.) 21; Concordia (Mich.) 13; Ottawa (Kan.) 2; Pikeville (Ky.) 2.

