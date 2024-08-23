Kansas Wesleyan Picked 24 in 2024 NAIA Football GoRout Preseason Coaches’ Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Four teams from the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) were recognized in the 2024 NAIA Football GoRout Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the national office announced Monday.
Three of the four teams were ranked in the Top 25, with Evangel University leading the KCAC pack at No. 14, followed by Friends University and Kansas Wesleyan University, which were tied at No. 24. Ottawa University was part of the “Receiving Votes” category of the poll.
The next edition of the NAIA Football GoRout Preseason Coaches’ Poll will be released Monday, September 9.
Receiving Votes: Southern Oregon 26; Carroll (Mont.) 21; Concordia (Mich.) 13; Ottawa (Kan.) 2; Pikeville (Ky.) 2.
