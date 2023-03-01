Kansas Wesleyan names Joe Schwartz as women’s soccer coach

Kansas Wesleyan University has named Joe Schwartz as its new women’s soccer coach as announced by Athletic Director Miguel Paredes.

Schwartz comes to Kansas Wesleyan after spending the last two seasons as head coach at Southwestern College in Winfield.

“I am pleased to announce Joe Schwartz is joining the Coyote family,” Paredes said. “Joe has proven himself as a rising star in the field of coaching and brings proven experience of winning and program development from Southwestern to KWU.”

Schwartz compiled a 24-10-6 overall record and a 16-4-4 record in KCAC play over the last two seasons. His teams twice advanced to the KCAC Championship Match. He coached 12 All-KCAC honorees and 23 KCAC Scholar-Athletes during his two years at Southwestern.

Southwestern’s KCAC finals appearances were the first since 2012 for the program.

“My family and I are thrilled to be joining the Kansas Wesleyan family. KWU has always been known for its standard of excellence, winning mentality and the environment to succeed that those create,” Schwartz said. “I’m grateful to be afforded this opportunity and am excitedly looking forward to begin working with the players and coaches as we start our journey to create something special.”

Schwartz has over eight years of coaching experience across several levels of the game.

Prior to arriving at Southwestern, he was the head coach of the Arkansas City High School girls’ soccer team for five years after serving as an assistant for the program for two years prior to that. He also served as an assistant coach for the boys’ program.

Schwartz is also a founding member of a local boys and girls soccer club in the Winfield area. The club provides a scene available for local talent to participate in Wichita leagues and beyond.

He is also the founder and leader of Ascension Soccer Development, a company that provides individual and small group training to dedicated individuals.

Schwartz, a native of Arkansas City, played soccer at Southwestern College while completing his Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology in 2014. He is working towards completion of his Master of Leadership degree also from Southwestern.

He is married to Taylor and has two children.