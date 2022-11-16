Kansas Wesleyan is lone NAIA institution to earn AVCA Community Voting Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 16, 2022) – The American Volleyball Coaches Association is pleased to recognize its second group of teams and clubs that earned the AVCA Community Voting Award.

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Volleyball was the lone NAIA institution to earn the award.

This award, which was initiated in 2020 to encourage eligible coaches and student-athletes to exercise their civic duty through participation in the democratic process, recognizes teams that had 100 percent of their eligible student-athletes and staff vote in the 2022 November election.

This year, 35 schools are receiving the award: 22 colleges teams and 13 high school teams or clubs.

Click here to see the full release with the list of recipients.