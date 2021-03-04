Kansas Wesleyan Honors Women’s History Month

Kansas Wesleyan has announced a series of events to honor Women’s History Month, which is being celebrated in March.

Three on-campus events highlight the month, beginning on Friday, March 5, when a Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary is shown in Fitzpatrick Auditorium at 7 p.m. Snacks will be provided for students in attendance. Campus leader Annie Boswell will then speak about her religious journey Thursday, March 11 at the 8:30 p.m. Fellowship of Christian Athletes meeting in Muir Gym. The following night in the Student Activities Center, a poetry night will be held at 6 p.m. Historical poems written by women will be available to read, and the floor will be open for individuals to share personal works as well.

In addition, several month-long events will occur, including a feminine hygiene product drive. There will be multiple drop-off locations for products. A display in the Student Activities Center will be available for individuals to honor their “SHEro”, a recognition of female heroes in the lives of KWU students. Finally, the Multicultural Student Union will celebrate Women’s History Month each Wednesday at the T.A.L.K. series.

Please note that these events are not scheduled to be open to the public.