Kansas Wesleyan holds lead in Fall KCAC Commissioner’s Cup standings

WICHITA, Kan. (2023-24 Commissioner’s Cup Standings) – Kansas Wesleyan University sits atop the 2023-24 KCAC Commissioner’s Cup standings following the Fall 2023 season, the conference office announced Tuesday. The KCAC Commissioner’s Cup is awarded annually as a symbol of excellence in athletics representing 21 championships. Member institutions can earn points for their finish of each varsity team in those 21 officially recognized conference sports. The KCAC Commissioner’s Cup is presented by McCownGordon Construction.



It was a strong showing across the board in the fall season for the Coyotes, helping the Coyotes earn 67 points in the Commissioner’s Cup standings. The Kansas Wesleyan women’s volleyball team split the regular-season conference title, while the Coyotes’ men’s and women’s cross country teams finished second and third, respectively, at the KCAC Cross Country Championships. The KWU men’s soccer team finished third in the regular season standings, and the Coyote football team was tied for the third-best conference record in the KCAC. The Kansas Wesleyan women’s soccer program finished sixth in the regular-season standings.



Rounding out the Top Five in the Commissioner’s Cup standings following the Fall 2023 season are the University of Saint Mary (57 points), Friends University (52.5 points), Tabor College (52 points), and Bethel College (50.5 points).



KCAC Commissioner’s Cup Fall Standings 2023-24 (Alphabetical Order)