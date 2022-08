The first edition of the KWU Coaches Show of 2022-23 features KWU Athletic Director Steve Wilson, Head Volleyball Coach Jessica Biegert, Head Cross Country Coach Garrett Young, and Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Kyle Hiser.

The KWU Coaches Show airs weekly on Mondays from 6-7 PM at The Library Sports Bar & Grill (1307 S. Santa Fe, Salina).