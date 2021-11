The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show airs LIVE from the Library Sports Bar & Grill (1307 Santa Fe in Salina) each Monday from 6-7PM. Join Jackson Schneider for 50-cent sliders and $4 nachos as the nightly special during the show.

This week, Jackson is joined by Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Volleyball Head Coach Jessica Biegert, Men’s Volleyball Head Coach Ryan Webb as well as Head Football Coach Myers Henrickson, and student athlete Daniel Killian.