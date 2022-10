The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is recorded LIVE at the Library Sports Bar & Grill (1307 S. Santa Fe in Salina). The show airs weekly on Mondays from 6-7 PM on 1150 KSAL/106.7 FM.

This week’s show features Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Basketball Coach Ryan Showman to preview the season, and Football student-athletes Tony White and Cleon Hamilton. Plus, we catch up with Head Football Coach Matt Myers.