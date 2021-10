The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show airs each Monday from 6-7 PM on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL, live from the Library Sports Bar & Grill. On this edition of the KWU Coaches Show, Jackson Schneider is joined by Head Volleyball Coach Jessica Biegert, Head Men’s Golf Coach Coleman Houk, and Football Head Coach Myers Hendrickson, as well as student-athlete’s Nolan Harris and Cleon Hamilton.