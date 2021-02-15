Kansas Wesleyan announces updates to basketball schedules

KWU Athletics ReleaseFebruary 15, 2021

Kansas Wesleyan has made some changes to its men’s and women’s basketball schedules as the teams enter the final week of the regular season.

Kansas Wesleyan has made some changes to its men’s and women’s basketball schedules as the teams enter the final week of the regular season.

Monday’s men’s game at York has been canceled.

Monday’s women’s games at home against Bethel have been postponed.

Wednesday’s games at Friends remain as originally scheduled in Wichita.

The Kansas Wesleyan men will now host Bethany College on Thursday inside Mabee Arena. The junior varsity game will be at 4:30, followed by the varsity game at 7 p.m.

The Kansas Wesleyan women will now host Bethel College on Friday inside Mabee Arena. The junior varsity game will be at 2:30, followed by the varsity game at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games with Avila also remain as scheduled, with the men playing at 2 p.m. followed by the women at 4.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

KWU Men’s Basketball ends skid with 85-...

February 14, 2021 8:30 am

Wesleyan Women’s Basketball routs York ...

 8:28 am

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 2/11

February 12, 2021 10:49 am

Fast start helps Coyotes ground Bluejays 50-4...

February 11, 2021 12:03 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Kansas Wesleyan announces updates t...

Kansas Wesleyan has made some changes to its men's and women's basketball schedules as the teams ent...

February 15, 2021 Comments

Wilson Named Big 12 Newcomer of the...

Sports News

February 15, 2021

Rolling Power Outages Underway

Top News

February 15, 2021

Governor Issues State of Disaster E...

Kansas News

February 15, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Governor Issues State of ...
February 15, 2021Comments
Flag Football is More tha...
February 15, 2021Comments
A Day to Honor All Presid...
February 15, 2021Comments
Nursing Education Center ...
February 14, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices