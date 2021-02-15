Kansas Wesleyan announces updates to basketball schedules

Kansas Wesleyan has made some changes to its men’s and women’s basketball schedules as the teams enter the final week of the regular season.

Kansas Wesleyan has made some changes to its men’s and women’s basketball schedules as the teams enter the final week of the regular season.

Monday’s men’s game at York has been canceled.

Monday’s women’s games at home against Bethel have been postponed.

Wednesday’s games at Friends remain as originally scheduled in Wichita.

The Kansas Wesleyan men will now host Bethany College on Thursday inside Mabee Arena. The junior varsity game will be at 4:30, followed by the varsity game at 7 p.m.

The Kansas Wesleyan women will now host Bethel College on Friday inside Mabee Arena. The junior varsity game will be at 2:30, followed by the varsity game at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games with Avila also remain as scheduled, with the men playing at 2 p.m. followed by the women at 4.