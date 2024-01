Kansas Wesleyan University announced on Tuesday afternoon a time change for its basketball double-header set for Saturday, January 13th against Avila University.

🚨🚨🚨

Saturday’s game times for @goKWU @kwuwbb and @kwumbb against @Avila_Athletics have been changed!

Games will start at 1 (women) and 3 (men)!

Come out and support the Coyotes!

Tickets at https://t.co/42oggQfxRU pic.twitter.com/ntIxlf7rvV

— Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes (@kwucoyotes) January 9, 2024