Kansas Waiting For Vaccination Approval

Kansas will be ready to immediately begin immunizing as soon as a COVID-19 vaccine is approved. Governor Laura Kelly offered more details about planned shipments of the vaccine to the Sunflower State.

The governor said the Pfizer vaccine could be authorized for emergency use as soon as next Thursday. A vaccine from drug maker Moderna would be available four days later.

Healthcare workers and those deemed “essential” reportedly would be among the first to be vaccinated, followed by members of high-risk health groups, such as those with heart disease and diabetes.

According to Kelly, the state will receive 150 thousand doses by the end of the month. She says 24-thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive first, followed by the Moderna vaccine.

As of Thursday, more than 200 healthcare providers announced plans to distributed the vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the coronavirus vaccine will be out for distribution “almost immediately” after the Food and Drug Administration approves it. The nation’s top infectious disease expert said FDA Administrator Stephen Hahn has visited the White House in recent days to keep up with the timeline.

Fauci says FDA scientists are “gearing up to hit the ground running.” He said Americans should have confidence that the vaccine is effective because it has been proven and agreed upon by several independent organizations.