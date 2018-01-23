Kansas Voter Information Released Publicly

The partial Social Security numbers of nearly one-thousand Kansas voters are publicly released by the state of Florida.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s office provided the information to Florida officials in 2013 as part of the Crosscheck program, which looks for double voter registrations.

Florida officials shared the last four digits of Social Security numbers and names of 945 Kansas voters last year in response to an open records request from a Kansas City-area resident opposed to the Crosscheck program.

Kobach called the release of the data unfortunate, but he calls Crosscheck vital to his voter fraud prosecutions.

