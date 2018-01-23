Salina, KS

Now: 47 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 47 ° | Lo: 24 °

Kansas Voter Information Released Publicly

KSAL StaffJanuary 23, 2018

The partial Social Security numbers of nearly one-thousand Kansas voters are publicly released by the state of Florida.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s office provided the information to Florida officials in 2013 as part of the Crosscheck program, which looks for double voter registrations.

Florida officials shared the last four digits of Social Security numbers and names of 945 Kansas voters last year in response to an open records request from a Kansas City-area resident opposed to the Crosscheck program.

Kobach called the release of the data unfortunate, but he calls Crosscheck vital to his voter fraud prosecutions.

Story from Metro Source

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

YW Legacy Grant Recipients Announce...

The Greater Salina Community Foundation has awarded a total of $20,477 in YW Legacy Grants to seven ...

January 23, 2018 Comments

AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show...

Sports News

January 23, 2018

Kansas Voter Information Released P...

Kansas News

January 23, 2018

Low Speed Chase Hits 25-MPH

Top News

January 23, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Voter Information ...
January 23, 2018Comments
Man Sentenced for Sexual ...
January 23, 2018Comments
Lang Employee’s Car...
January 23, 2018Comments
Brownback Confirmation Po...
January 23, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018