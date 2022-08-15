Kansas Volleyball Ranked No. 23 in AVCA Preseason Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas volleyball team is ranked No. 23 in the America Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Top 25 Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

Nebraska earned the top spot in the preseason poll, with Big 12 foe Texas at No. 2 and Wisconsin at No. 3.

Kansas was one of three Big 12 schools on the AVCA Preseason Poll, with Baylor coming in at No. 16.

After finishing the 2021 season with a record of 18-12 (8-8 Big 12), the Jayhawks made it to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2015. KU concluded the 2022 season rankings at No. 19.

KU defeated No. 19 Oregon and 14th-seeded Creighton on Dec. 2-3 in Omaha, Nebraska, to reach the Sweet Sixteen. The match against Creighton marked the first win in the round of 32 since 2015, when Kansas took down Missouri 3-0, and eventually advanced all the way to the Final Four.

In 2021, Kansas was one of two schools to reach the Sweet Sixteen that did not receive a national seed. KU was joined by Illinois, who knocked off defending national champion and No. 7 seed Kentucky in the Round of 32.

Bien, the reigning Big 12 and AVCA Midwest Region Freshman of the Year, found herself on the AVCA All-America Honorable Mention list following the season. The accolade marked the first All-American recognition for the Jayhawks since 2017, when Kelsie Payne was named to the Third Team while Ainise Havili and Madison Rigdon received honorable mention.

KU will open the season on August 19 with an exhibition match against Drake at 6:30 p.m. CT at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. Admission is free for all attendees.