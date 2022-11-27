Kansas Volleyball Earns 11th NCAA Tournament Berth

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament for the 11th time in program history and second consecutive time. KU will head to Louisville, Kentucky to take on the seventh seeded Miami Hurricanes (19-10) in the first round. The match is set for Thursday, Dec. 1 at 4:30 p.m. CT in the L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.

Kansas ended the regular season 18-10 overall and 8-8 in Big 12 play. At 8-8, Kansas finished fifth in the 2022 Big 12 standings. Texas (15-1) won the league, followed by Baylor (12-4), TCU (11-5) and Iowa State (10-6).

The Jayhawks are headed to the tournament for the second consecutive season. In 2021, Kansas went to the Sweet 16 after defeating Creighton in 3-1 in Omaha, Nebraska in the second round. It was the first time since 2015 Kansas made a Sweet 16 appearance.

No. 7 Miami finished the season 19-10 overall and 12-6 in the ACC. Miami finished their regular season at home in Coral Gables, Florida and was swept by Florida State 3-0. The loss in the finale to the Seminoles snapped a six-match winning streak for the Hurricanes, who picked up wins during the streak against No. 10 Georgia Tech, Duke and two wins apiece against Clemson and Syracuse.

Similar to Kansas, Miami is making its second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. Last year, Miami made the postseason for the first time since 2017 and advanced to the second round, before falling to Florida. Miami is coached by Jose “Keno” Gandara.

Kansas is one of five Big 12 teams to be selected for the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks are joined by No. 1 Texas, TCU, No. 6 Iowa State and No. 4 Baylor.

Television information for the first-round match against the Hurricanes will be announced later this week.