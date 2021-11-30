Kansas Volleyball: Crawford, Davis Named Big 12 Players of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas Volleyball had two players earn Big 12 Weekly titles on Tuesday, with Caroline Crawford named Defensive Player of the Week while London Davis claimed the Rookie of the Week title.

This recognition marks the fifth weekly honor for Crawford, and second defensive player of the week. She was previously named on March 17, 2021. Her other weekly titles include three Rookie of the Week recognitions during the 2020-21 season for the weeks of Oct. 13, March 3 and April 6. For Davis, the title marks her first weekly recognition from the conference.

Crawford played a key role in Kansas sweeping in-state rival Kansas State to finish tied for third in the Big 12 regular-season standings. In Friday’s 3-1 win, Crawford had 11 kills on 24 attempts for a .292 hitting percentage along with six blocks and five digs. In the 3-2 win on Saturday she had 15 kills, her most in Big 12 play this season, with six blocks and four digs. Crawford has posted double-digit kills in 12 matches this season with 11 of those against Big 12 opponents. She has 27 total blocks in her last four matches.

Davis also played a crucial role in the Kansas State series. In the 3-1 win on Friday, Davis had seven kills with no errors in 13 attempts for a .538 hitting percentage. She also had two digs and one block assist for the match. In Saturday’s 3-2 win, the freshman outside hitter posted a career-high 13 kills on 24 attempts for a .417 hitting percentage with five total blocks. For the week, Davis hit .459 and averaged 10 kills per match.

The Kansas Jayhawks will head to the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament for the 10th time in program history. KU will head to Omaha, Nebraska, to take on the Oregon Ducks in the first round. That match will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 4:30 p.m. CT in the D.J. Sokol Arena.