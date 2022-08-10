Kansas Volleyball 2022 Single-Game Tickets on Sale

Tickets

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Volleyball single-game tickets for the 2022 season are now available for purchase to the public. To purchase single-game tickets, fans should contact the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141, or visit the ticketing page here.

While single-game tickets are available, season tickets and group tickets will remain on sale for purchasing.

Tickets for adults are $10 and youth and senior tickets are $8. Reserved seating prices range from $15-$35.

Coming off the program’s third all-time Sweet 16 appearance, the Jayhawks are set to play 13 home games at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena (HFVA) during the 2022 season.

Kansas volleyball will open the season on August 19 at HFVA with an exhibition match against Drake at 7 p.m.

The first seven matches of the season will be away from home before the Jayhawks host the Kansas Invitational on September 8-9. The home opener will be on the evening of September 8 against Wichita State, before KU hosts UNLV the following night. The Jayhawks will then host Lipscomb, UCF and Omaha in the Jayhawk Classic on September 15-17 to close out non-conference play.

Kansas will host each Big 12 opponent at HFVA, beginning on September 21 against reigning Big 12 Champion Texas. Other home dates include Baylor on October 1, TCU on October 12, Texas Tech on October 15, Oklahoma on October 30, Kansas State on November 2, West Virginia on November 12, and Senior Day against Iowa State on November 19.