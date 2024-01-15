Kansas Visits No. 11 Texas Tuesday Night

Watch | Listen | Live Stats | Game Notes

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Riding the momentum of a two-game Big 12 Conference winning streak, the Kansas Jayhawks head to the Moody Center in Austin, Texas to face No. 11 Texas on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on the Longhorn Network with Alex Loeb (play-by-play) and Andrea Loyd (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis calling the action.

Kansas improved to 9-7 on the year and 2-3 in league play with a 70-64 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. It was the second-straight victory for the Jayhawks, who previously defeated No. 4 Baylor on Jan. 10 in Lawrence for their first league win of the season.

S’Mya Nichols led the Jayhawks with 17 points against OSU, her 13th game scoring in double figures this season and sixth time leading the Jayhawks in scoring. On Monday, she was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week for the second time this season after averaging 19.5 points per game in KU’s two wins last week.

In the win over Oklahoma State, the Jayhawks committed just five turnovers, which ties the single game school record for the fewest in a game. Kansas, which is averages 13.3 turnovers per game this season, matched its record previous set against Arkansas (March 26, 2023) and Northern Iowa (March 13, 2006).

Texas will be the fifth nationally ranked opponent that Kansas has faced this season and the third in the first six games of conference play. The Jayhawks are 1-3 in those games, including an 87-66 victory over No. 4 Baylor on Jan. 10, which was KU’s first win over a top-five opponent since 2009.

The Longhorns enter the contest with a record of 16-2 (3-2 Big 12) following a 61-58 loss at No. 12 Kansas State on Saturday. UT started the season 13-0 before falling 85-79 to No. 10 Baylor on Dec. 30. Texas is the highest-scoring team in the Big 12, averaging 86.8 points per game this season.

Four players scored in double figures for Kansas against Oklahoma State, while KU’s five starters combined for 65 of the Jayhawks’ 70 points in the victory. In addition to Nichols scoring a team-high 17, Holly Kersgieter had 16 points and Zakiyah Franklin and Wyvette Mayberry each scored 13.

Kersgieter continues to lead the Jayhawks in league play, averaging 17.8 points per game on 56.9% (33-58) shooting from the field and an astounding 59.3% (16-27) from behind the three-point line. She became KU’s all-time leader in three-pointers made at Texas Tech on Jan. 6 and ranks No. 8 on KU’s all-time scoring list.

Taiyanna Jackson became the fifth player on KU’s 2023-24 roster to score over 1,000 career points when she surpassed the milestone against Baylor on Jan. 10. Jackson had a career-high 27 points and season-high 19 rebounds in the game, moving into the top 10 in school history for rebounds in the process. She has since climbed to No. 6 in career rebounds at Kansas with 858, needing six to pass Lynn Pride (1997-2000) to move into the top five.

With 13 points against Oklahoma State, Franklin surpassed 1,700 career points in her 137th game as a Jayhawk. Franklin is KU’s career leader in minutes played, ranks second in games played, fourth in assists and is No. 9 on the all-time scoring list with 1,712 career points.

Mayberry has scored in double figures twice in the past three games after going for 13 points against OSU. The senior averages 9.9 points per game for the year and ranks second on the team with 41 assists.

Up Next

Kansas faces a second-straight ranked opponent on Saturday, Jan. 20, with a visit to Bramlage Coliseum for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against No. 7 Kansas State. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.