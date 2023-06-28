Kansas UFO Day Saturday

A Rice County community striving to become the UFO capital of Kansas has a full day of out of this world events planned Saturday. The Geneseo City Museum is hosting “Kansas UFO Day” in Dimension G. Kansas UFO Day is a full day of UFO themed events including speakers, arts and craft, kid’s games, a parade, a dance, a fireworks display, and a late-night outdoor sci-fi movie and UFO watch. Speakers include Mindy Tautfest at 10 a.m. with Saucers & Aliens. Tautfest is the Dean Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) University , Director of Oklahoma MUFON, and a member of the Experiencer Resource Team (ERT). An Oklahoma native, she got her start investigating hauntings in the Sooner State in search of answers to her own mystifying experiences. Tautfest worked as an ICU Nurse prior to a 2016 brain aneurysm which resulted in a near death experience which transformed her life. Her personal encounter combined with years of investigations into UFO encounters places her in a unique position to understand the underlying connections and aftereffects of these enigmatic events. Her book, “Dying To Meet Them” chronicling her incredible journey back from near-death is due out this year. Tautfest has appeared as a guest on numerous podcasts speaking about UFO sightings, breaking news in UFOlogy, Near Death Experiences, and High Strangeness in Oklahoma. She has had articles published in the MUFON Journal and internationally in Outer Limits Magazine. Her investigation of the 1975 Miracle Mountains schoolyard encounter was designated as MUFON’s Top Case of Interest in 2021 and she presented the findings of her investigation into these encounters at the 2022 International MUFON Symposium in Denver, as well as on Season 19 of Ancient Aliens. She was also a featured panelist at Alien Con speaking about the Alien Abduction phenomenon.

Dave “Zerf” Zerfasm from Manhattan will speak at 3PM with more stories from Dr. Elmer D. Janzen’s recordings. Zerf is currently transferring to CD hours of tapes recorded in the 1950s and ’60s belonging to Geneseo City Museum. The accounts of these early “contactees” are fascinating and consuming. Zerf will discuss his curious voyage into UFO history as he wades through these archives.

Dr. Janzen founded the museum in Geneseo in the 1960s. The museum’s best-kept secret could be Janzen. A lifelong learner, Janzen pursued knowledge and its transmission in myriad forms, including theological and moral questions, novel forms of entertainment, physical illness and healing, Braille, and magnetic tape recording. Janzen explored these areas just before the dawn of the Information Age. Among other things, he also had an interest in the growing number of flying-saucer sightings. On the surface, this seemed to many just another interest of Janzen’s. Closer examination of the Janzen collection, however, reveals that he saw connections with deeper questions about humanity.

Here is the schedule of events: