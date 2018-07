Tolls on the Kansas Turnpike are about to increase.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says it will raise prices starting October 1st. Vehicles with a K-TAG will see a five-percent increase in fees, but drivers who pay with cash will see their costs rise by more than 12-percent.

Officials say the fee increase will allow the Turnpike Authority to raise the discount for its electronic toll collection system.

Source: MetroSource News