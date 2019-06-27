Kansas Transgender Birth Certificate Change

Transgender people in Kansas will be allowed to change the sex designations on their birth certificates.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has entered a consent judgment in a federal lawsuit that would allow people to legally change the gender in their birth records through a personal sworn statement.

Residents would have to submit a passport or driver’s license with their new gender identity or an affidavit from a doctor or mental health professional.

Kansas is the 48th state to allow people to change gender designations on birth certificates.