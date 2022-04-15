Salina, KS

Now: 57 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 63 ° | Lo: 44 °

Kansas Trails Missouri for Nation’s Cheapest Average Gas Price

MetrosourceApril 15, 2022

Relatively speaking, gas prices remain relatively low in the Sunflower State.

According to data released yesterday by Triple-A, Kansas motorists were paying an average of three dollars-65 cents for a gallon of regular unleaded on Thursday versus the current national average price of four oh seven point four.

The Sunflower State figure is just under two cents below the average, per-gallon price in neighboring Missouri, which continues to be home to the nation’s cheapest gas.

The most expensive gas continues to be found in California, where yesterday’s average price for regular unleaded was a whopping five-72 per gallon.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Kansas Trails Missouri for Nation&#...

Relatively speaking, gas prices remain relatively low in the Sunflower State. According to data r...

April 15, 2022 Comments

2 Hospitalized, Area Evacuated Foll...

Kansas News

April 15, 2022

More Catalytic Converter Thefts

Kansas News

April 15, 2022

K-State Leads in Retention, Graduat...

Top News

April 15, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Trails Missouri fo...
April 15, 2022Comments
2 Hospitalized, Area Evac...
April 15, 2022Comments
More Catalytic Converter ...
April 15, 2022Comments
Clay Center Student is Tr...
April 14, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra