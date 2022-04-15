Kansas Trails Missouri for Nation’s Cheapest Average Gas Price

Relatively speaking, gas prices remain relatively low in the Sunflower State.

According to data released yesterday by Triple-A, Kansas motorists were paying an average of three dollars-65 cents for a gallon of regular unleaded on Thursday versus the current national average price of four oh seven point four.

The Sunflower State figure is just under two cents below the average, per-gallon price in neighboring Missouri, which continues to be home to the nation’s cheapest gas.

The most expensive gas continues to be found in California, where yesterday’s average price for regular unleaded was a whopping five-72 per gallon.