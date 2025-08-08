Kansas Trail Recognized in National Hall of Fame

After receiving a whopping 80 percent of the vote, the longest rail-trail project in Kansas is being added to the Rails to Trails Conservancy’s (RTC) Hall of Fame.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the Flint Hills Trail State Park has been selected by the Rails to Trails Conservancy for induction into their prestigious Hall of Fame.

Chosen through a nationwide public vote held between July 31 and August 6, 2025, the Flint Hills Trail State Park received a staggering eighty percent of the vote. The other nominees were the Murdock Canal Trail in Utah and the East Central Regional Rail Trail in Florida.

“I am pleased the Flint Hills Trail State Park will be recognized as a member of the Rails to Trails Conservancy’s Hall of Fame. This honor is a testament to the natural beauty of our state and the commitment of Kansans who have worked to preserve it,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “In addition to promoting healthier lifestyles, Kansas State Parks contribute millions to the economy annually. The importance of these parks to our state’s economic well-being, as well as to the quality of life of Kansans, cannot be overstated.”

Spanning 118 miles across east-central Kansas, Flint Hills State Park is open to any non-motorized travel, including hiking, biking, and horseback riding. Many sections are accessible for electric wheelchairs, and no permits are required to enjoy the trail.

The trail was officially designated as a state park by the Kansas Legislature in 2018 and recognized as a National Recreation Trail by the U.S. Department of the Interior in 2020. It directly links to the Prairie Spirit Trail State Park, another RTC Hall of Fame inductee that extends an additional 51 miles.

“It is clear why the country rallied around the Flint Hills Trail State Park as the next Hall of Fame Trail,” said Ryan Chao, RTC’s president. “This trail stands out as a prime example of how trails bring joy, provide cultural and historic connection, and deliver economic opportunity—all critical to quality of life across America. This trail has catalyzed the state’s trail economy and will serve as inspiration for countless communities to emulate.”

“The Flint Hills Trail State Park isn’t just a path across Kansas, its a journey through the essence of Kansas, through the land, the cultures, and the endeavors of the communities,” said Jeff Bender, Kansas State Parks regional supervisor.