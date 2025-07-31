Kansas Trail Nominated For Award

The longest rail-trail project in Kansas has been nominated to the Rails to Trails Conservancy’s (RTC) Hall of Fame.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks the Flint Hills Trail State Park has been nominated. Since 2007, RTC’s Hall of Fame has honored America’s outstanding trails, recognized for their scenic value, use, amenities, historical significance, and community benefit.

“This nomination speaks volumes about the communities, volunteers, and staff who have made the Flint Hills Trail State Park a place where nature, recreation, and heritage come together,” said KDWP Secretary Christopher Kennedy. “We hope every Kansan and trail lovers beyond will cast a vote to celebrate this achievement.”

Stretching 118 miles from Osawatomie to Herington through the heart of the Flint Hills, Flint Hills Trail State Park is the longest rail-trail in Kansas. Popular among walkers, runners, cyclists, and equestrians, the trail was designated a state park in 2018 and recognized as a National Recreation Trail in 2020. It also connects directly to Prairie Spirit Trail State Park—a 53-mile corridor and prior RTC Hall of Fame inductee.

Public voting is open July 31 through August 6. Cast your vote here to support Flint Hills Trail State Park.