Kansas Trail Guide Authors to Speak in Salina

A couple of experts on Kansas trails, and Kansas travel, will host a presentation in Salina.

Jonathan Conard, Kansas Trail Guide co author and biology and environmental science instructor at Sterling College, and his sister Kristin Conard, a freelance travel writer and award-winning author, will be the featured speakers at the Smoky Hill Audubon Society’s April gathering.

According to the organization, when Jonathan is not out on the trails, he enjoys gardening, running, and spending time with his family. Kristin Conard is a enjoys watercolor painting and traveling.

The sibling duo authored the first Kansas Trail Guide in 2016, and are currently completing a fully revised second edition of the guidebook .

Despite having a reputation as a state with little natural beauty, Kansas has much to offer for those who are willing to explore. With a rapidly expanding network of trails, there have never been more opportunities to see the Sunflower State on foot, bike, or horseback.

From long-distance rail-trails to family-friendly hikes, they have spent the last year traveling across the state to explore the best that Kansas has to offer.

The April program will be held this Thursday evening at Kansas Wesleyan University in Room 229 of the Peters Science Hall. The public is invited to meet the speakers at 7:00 pm, program begins at 7:30.