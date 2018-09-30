Kansas topped by Oklahoma State, 48-28

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas was unable to solve a potent Oklahoma State offense, powered by a passing attack that tossed 312-of-568 total yards, as the Jayhawks fell on Homecoming to the Cowboys, 48-28, Saturday afternoon inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

KU junior quarterback Carter Stanley made his first start of the 2018 season, throwing a 20-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Kwamie Lassiter II in the second quarter. With the touchdown pass, Stanley became the third KU quarterback to throw a touchdown this season.

The Jayhawks struggled to force punts in the first half as Oklahoma State scored on its first four possessions of the game, leading to a 24-7 advantage at halftime.

Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr. added to his impressive freshman season as he opened the second half with a 60-yard touchdown run. Williams Jr.’s rush marked the eighth 20-yard or more rush by the rookie on the season, as KU trimmed the Oklahoma State lead to 24-14. Williams Jr. has now had a 40-yard or more rush in each game he has played as a Jayhawk.

Stanley added to his impressive outing as he tossed two touchdowns in the second half, the first to senior Steven Sims Jr. and the second to senior Jeremiah Booker as KU trimmed its deficit to 41-28 with 3:29 remaining in the game. Stanley finished the day with 247 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Senior linebacker Joe Dineen Jr. recorded a double-digit tackle performance for the sixth game in a row, after tallying eight solo tackles and two assisted tackles.