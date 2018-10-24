Salina, KS

Kansas to withhold De Sousa

KU Athletics ReleaseOctober 24, 2018

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa will not participate in the Jayhawks’ exhibition game Thursday night vs. Emporia State and will be withheld from competition pending the outcome of an eligibility review.

“Information was presented during the current trial in New York – some of which we knew, some of which we didn’t,” said KU basketball coach Bill Self. “We have decided to withhold Silvio from competition until we can evaluate and understand the new information. We have already discussed trial developments with the NCAA and will continue to work with NCAA staff moving forward.”

De Sousa averaged 4 points and 3.7 rebounds in 20 games as a freshman last season. He joined KU in December 2017 after graduating in three-and-a-half years from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

