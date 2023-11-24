Kansas to Phase-In New License Plates

A new license plate design that will be seen on Kansas roadways beginning this spring of 2024.

According to the Kansas Governor’s Office, the new design is part of the state’s phased approach to replacing current embossed standard plates because of safety concerns.

The new plate displays a wheat-yellow color in the background with black and midnight blue text. The design pays tribute to the state motto, “ad astra per aspera,” with “to the stars” emblazoned across the bottom of the plate.

The Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) is phasing out its embossed license plates starting in January 2024, and the new plate design will appear on vehicles beginning in March 2024.

Vehicle owners who update their registration in January or February and have embossed license plates will get the current design on flat, print-on-demand plates.

Vehicle owners who update their registration between March and December and have embossed license plates will get the new design on flat, print-on-demand plates.

All other standard flat, print-on-demand plates will continue to use the current design.

Additional information regarding the replacement process will be mailed with regular renewal notices. Answers to frequently asked questions can be found at https://www.ksrevenue.gov/dovnewplate.html.