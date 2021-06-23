Salina, KS

Now: 93 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 103 ° | Lo: 76 °

Kansas to Host Kentucky in Big 12/SEC Challenge on January 29

KU Athletics ReleaseJune 23, 2021

The two winningest programs in college basketball history will meet this upcoming season at historic Allen Fieldhouse as Kansas hosts Kentucky in the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 29. ESPN announced the 2021-22 Challenge matchups Wednesday.

With 2,323 all-time wins, Kansas is just four victories behind Kentucky at 2,327. KU and UK are the only two schools with more than 2,300 all-time wins as North Carolina is third at 2,294. The Jayhawks have won four of the last five meetings including last year’s 65-62 win in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Dec. 1. This will be the fourth meeting between the two blue blood schools in the Big 12/SEC Challenge with KU holding a 2-1 edge.

The Big 12/SEC Challenge enters its ninth year with the Big 12 holding a 44-35 (55.7%) record versus the SEC in the event. The Big 12 won in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019 Challenges.

Kansas is 5-3 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, having split with Florida in 2013-14 and 2014-15, as both teams claimed home victories. KU then swept a home-and-home series with Kentucky, claiming a 90-84 overtime in Allen Fieldhouse in 2016 and a 79-73 win in Lexington, Kentucky in 2017. In 2018, Kansas defeated Texas A&M, 79-68, in Allen Fieldhouse and in 2019 lost at Kentucky, 71-63. In 2020, KU defeated Tennessee, 74-68, at home in the event and Tennessee defeated Kansas, 80-61, last season in Knoxville.

Dating back to 2007, Kansas is 9-5 in conference challenges (1-1 vs. Arizona, 2-0 vs. UCLA, 1-1 vs. Florida, 2-1 vs. Kentucky, 1-1 vs. Tennessee, 1-0 vs. Texas A&M, 1-0 vs. Creighton and 0-1 vs. Villanova).

Fans can secure season tickets today for all 17 home games, including contests against Missouri, defending NCAA National Champion Baylor and the rest of the Big 12 Conference. Tickets are available for as low as $500 by clicking – here – or visiting kuathletics.com. To order season tickets, fans must be active members of the Williams Education Fund for as little as $100. More information is available by calling 785.864.3141.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Jayhawks Invited to NBA Pre-Draft Camps

June 16, 2021 12:10 am

Mark Your Calendar, Late Night in the Phog Se...

June 9, 2021 2:26 pm

Kansas Announces the 2021-22 Men’s Basketba...

June 8, 2021 12:56 pm

Kansas Men’s Basketball Adds Two Walk-Ons

June 7, 2021 4:19 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Kansas to Host Kentucky in Big 12/S...

The two winningest programs in college basketball history will meet this upcoming season at historic...

June 23, 2021 Comments

K-State Travels to Ole Miss in Big ...

Sports News

June 23, 2021

Kaden Sitzman earns ABCA-Rawlings N...

Sports News

June 23, 2021

2021 Chiefs Training Camp Returns t...

Sports News

June 23, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hit and Run Rollover
June 23, 2021Comments
Lawsuit Filed over Splash...
June 23, 2021Comments
Large Wheat Fire Breaks O...
June 23, 2021Comments
Governor Appoints Salina ...
June 22, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices