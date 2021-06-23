Kansas to Host Kentucky in Big 12/SEC Challenge on January 29

The two winningest programs in college basketball history will meet this upcoming season at historic Allen Fieldhouse as Kansas hosts Kentucky in the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 29. ESPN announced the 2021-22 Challenge matchups Wednesday.

With 2,323 all-time wins, Kansas is just four victories behind Kentucky at 2,327. KU and UK are the only two schools with more than 2,300 all-time wins as North Carolina is third at 2,294. The Jayhawks have won four of the last five meetings including last year’s 65-62 win in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Dec. 1. This will be the fourth meeting between the two blue blood schools in the Big 12/SEC Challenge with KU holding a 2-1 edge.

The Big 12/SEC Challenge enters its ninth year with the Big 12 holding a 44-35 (55.7%) record versus the SEC in the event. The Big 12 won in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019 Challenges.

Kansas is 5-3 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, having split with Florida in 2013-14 and 2014-15, as both teams claimed home victories. KU then swept a home-and-home series with Kentucky, claiming a 90-84 overtime in Allen Fieldhouse in 2016 and a 79-73 win in Lexington, Kentucky in 2017. In 2018, Kansas defeated Texas A&M, 79-68, in Allen Fieldhouse and in 2019 lost at Kentucky, 71-63. In 2020, KU defeated Tennessee, 74-68, at home in the event and Tennessee defeated Kansas, 80-61, last season in Knoxville.

Dating back to 2007, Kansas is 9-5 in conference challenges (1-1 vs. Arizona, 2-0 vs. UCLA, 1-1 vs. Florida, 2-1 vs. Kentucky, 1-1 vs. Tennessee, 1-0 vs. Texas A&M, 1-0 vs. Creighton and 0-1 vs. Villanova).

Fans can secure season tickets today for all 17 home games, including contests against Missouri, defending NCAA National Champion Baylor and the rest of the Big 12 Conference. Tickets are available for as low as $500 by clicking – here – or visiting kuathletics.com. To order season tickets, fans must be active members of the Williams Education Fund for as little as $100. More information is available by calling 785.864.3141.