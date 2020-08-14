Salina, KS

Kansas to Host Coastal Carolina in Season-Opener Sept. 12

KU Athletics ReleaseAugust 14, 2020

LAWRENCE, KAN. — Kansas football will host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for its season-opener on Sept. 12, Kansas Athletics announced today.

The game will serve as Kansas’ non-conference game, replacing its previously schedule contest against Southern Illinois, originally scheduled for Aug. 29. Kansas was originally scheduled to play at Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C. on Sept. 26, but will instead make a trip to play the Chanticleers in 2021.

Overall, KU stands 5-2 in its seven contests against the Sun Belt Conference, while the Sept. 12 matchup is the second in the series history between Kansas and Coastal Carolina. The Jayhawks fell to the Chanticleers in the program’s first matchup a season ago, 7-12.

The Jayhawks are 1-1 all-time in games played on Sept. 12, defeating Washington State in 1970, 48-31.

After hosting Coastal Carolina, the Jayhawks will begin Big 12 Conference competition by traveling to take on the Baylor Bears on Sept. 26. For a full KU football schedule, click here.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Kansas to Host Coastal Carolina in Season-Opener Sept. 12

