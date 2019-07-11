Salina, KS

Kansas to face Chaminade in 2019 Maui Invitational opening game

KU Athletics ReleaseJuly 11, 2019

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will face Chaminade in the opening round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, Nov. 25, at the Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii, as the event released its bracket Thursday. The Jayhawks and Silverswords will play at 8 p.m. (Central) on ESPNU.

Kansas will face either UCLA or BYU in the second round game on Nov. 26, either at 4 p.m. (Central) or 9:30 p.m. (Central). With the third game of the event on Nov. 27, KU will play either Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Dayton or Georgia, all of which are on the other side of the bracket. All Maui Invitational contests will air on the ESPN family of networks.

Kansas is 14-6 all-time in the Maui Invitational and has won the event twice, in 1997 and 2015, its last trip to Maui. KU will be making is fourth appearance in the Maui Invitational under head coach Bill Self.

KU is 3-0 against Chaminade with all three meetings in the Maui Invitational. The Jayhawks last faced the Silverswords in the opening round of the 2015 Maui Invitational, a KU 123-72 victory. KU went on to win the title 2015 defeating UCLA in the semifinals and Vanderbilt in the championship game. UCLA is the only other team in the 2019 field Kansas has faced in Maui and the Jayhawks are 2-0 versus the Bruins in the event.

