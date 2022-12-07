Kansas to Construct Army Helicopters

New military helicopters will be made in Kansas.

According to Senator Jerry Moran’s Office, Bell Textron Inc. was awarded the U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft contract. The contract with the U.S. Army is worth up to $1.4 billion.

“The U.S. Army’s decision to award this contract to Bell Textron will directly benefit the workforce in Wichita and is a testament to the vital role of Kansans in our national security,” said Sen. Moran. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, I have supported this critical program from day one. I will continue to use my role in the Senate to ensure that the U.S. warfighter has the necessary technology and resources to complete its mission. Congratulations to Textron CEO Scott Donnelly and the entire Textron leadership team in Wichita.”

Items to Note:

Textron has a significant manufacturing facility in Wichita.

Wichita State University’s National Institution for Aviation Research will develop composite materials for the fuselage and rotors.

Bell’s V280 Aircraft provides the Army with enhanced speed, range and agility and is scheduled to replace the UH-60 Blackhawk by 2030.

In addition to work at Textron’s Wichita facility, Spirit AeroSystems produces the aircraft’s fuselage and will see increased work in Kansas.

_ _ _

US Army photo