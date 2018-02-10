Kansas Teen Volunteer Recognized

A Kansas teen has been recolonized for her dedication as a volunteer.

Maureen Botros, Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland Gold Award winner, was recognized as one of the top two youth volunteers in Kansas by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards for her outstanding volunteer work. She also qualifies as an honoree of the President’s Volunteer Service Award for volunteering significant amount of time to serve her community and country.

Botros won the Gold award and qualified for these other honors through her work on creating a series of week long technology camps designed to address the gender gap in STEM fields while also empowering women to achieve their potential without compromising their femininity.

As a home-schooled High School senior, Botros says she became a leader and volunteer because of her involvement with the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland.