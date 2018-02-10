Salina, KS

Now: 18 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 18 ° | Lo: 12 °

Kansas Teen Volunteer Recognized

Skyler HembreeFebruary 10, 2018

A Kansas teen has been recolonized for her dedication as a volunteer.

Maureen Botros, Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland Gold Award winner, was recognized as one of the top two youth volunteers in Kansas by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards for her outstanding volunteer work. She also qualifies as an honoree of the President’s Volunteer Service Award for volunteering significant amount of time to serve her community and country.

Botros won the Gold award and qualified for these other honors through her work on creating a series of week long technology camps designed to address the gender gap in STEM fields while also empowering women to achieve their potential without compromising their femininity.

As a home-schooled High School senior, Botros says she became a leader and volunteer because of her involvement with the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Kansas Teen Volunteer Recognized

A Kansas teen has been recolonized for her dedication as a volunteer. Maureen Botros, Girl Scouts...

February 10, 2018 Comments

AUDIO: Coaches Corner 2-10

Sports News

February 10, 2018

Legislators Provide Look at School ...

Top News

February 10, 2018

KWU Team Bus Catches Fire, No One H...

Top News

February 10, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Teen Volunteer Rec...
February 10, 2018Comments
“Art is AgelessR...
February 10, 2018Comments
City of Salina to Host Ki...
February 9, 2018Comments
UPDATE: Several Inches of...
February 9, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO