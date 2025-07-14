Kansas Task Force One Headed to Texas

Kansas first responders are helping with flood relief efforts in central Texas.

Governor Laura Kelly announced Saturday that Kansas Task Force One has been deployed to Texas.

The team includes two swift water search and rescue teams that will help impacted residents in Kerr County, Texas.

“Our hearts go out to the families and communities in Texas who have been impacted by these devastating floods,” . Governor Laura Kelly said. “Kansas is always ready to send assistance to other states when disasters strike.”

Rescue teams with hard-bottom, inflatable boats with personnel will be sent from the Kansas State Fire Marshal, Chanute Fire Department, Kansas City Kansas Fire Department, Olathe Fire Department, Salina Fire Department, Shawnee Kansas Fire Department, and Sedgwick County Fire District #1.

Photo courtesy: Governor Kelly’s office